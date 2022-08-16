Trump critics tested in Alaska and Wyoming primaries

Laura Barrón-López:

So, Liz Cheney is likely to lose tonight because of the fact that that is what all the polling shows.

So, if she somehow pulls off a miracle, then that would be a stunner for everyone, considering that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state 4-1. And the Republicans that we spoke to in that state overwhelmingly oppose her. They support her — the front-runner right now, which is Harriet Hageman. She's a lawyer, and she ran for governor in 2018. And she has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

And really the dividing line here is that Democratic voters are switching party lines to vote for Cheney because of her work on the January 6 Committee and because of the fact that they see her standing up for the truth and confronting Trump and his election lies. That's the very same reason that so many Republicans are voting against her.

And the poll that I'm talking about is the University of Wyoming poll that shows that Cheney is down by some 29 points. Cheney is at 28 percent and Hageman is at 57 percent. So it's not looking good for her.