What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 05 Read Stacey Abrams’ full response to the State of the Union

  2. Read Feb 04 WATCH: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union

  3. Read Feb 05 WATCH: Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to State of the Union

  4. Read Feb 05 WATCH: The State of the Union moment that made Democrats jump to their feet

  5. Watch Feb 05 Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address

The Latest