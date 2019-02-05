Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Read Feb 05 Read Stacey Abrams’ full response to the State of the Union
-
Read Feb 04 WATCH: Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union
-
Read Feb 05 WATCH: Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to State of the Union
-
Read Feb 05 WATCH: The State of the Union moment that made Democrats jump to their feet
-
Watch Feb 05 Trump delivers 2019 State of the Union address
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.