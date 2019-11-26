Trump dishes out double helping of presidential turkey pardon

Amna Nawaz:

But that's not true. In fact, the Truman Presidential Library says: "Truman sometimes indicated to reporters that the turkeys he received were destined for the family dinner table."

Truman was actually the first president to receive a turkey from the National Turkey Federation 71 years ago.

So, who was the first president to pardon a turkey? Lincoln, it appears, was the first on record. But it was a Christmas turkey that his son had taken a liking to. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was the first to pardon a Thanksgiving turkey.

Despite a sign hanging around the turkey's neck that read — quote — "Good eating, Mr. President," Kennedy sent the bird back to the farm.

Richard Nixon also gave the birds a reprieve, sending his turkeys to a nearby petting zoo. Ronald Reagan was the first to use the word pardon when he was talking turkey in 1987. The turkey pardoning became formalized in 1989, with President George H.W. Bush.