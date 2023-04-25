Trump faces civil trial in rape and defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll

Lisa Desjardins:

Carroll revealed the story 20 years after she says it happened in her 2019 memoir. She can go to court now because New York lawmakers passed a new state law allowing victims of abuse to file civil lawsuits against attackers, even if the statute of limitations has run out.

The former president has repeatedly denied that he raped Carroll, and accused her of lying. In an interview with The Hill, he said Carroll was — quote — "not my type."

He also previously claimed that he had never met Carroll, but her attorneys have provided the court of a picture of them talking at an event in the '80s. Trump is not expected to testify in this trial, but two other women who have accused Trump of assault have been cleared to do so.

Jessica Leeds alleged Trump groped her on the flight in 1979. And "People" magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff has accused him of groping her in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago while she was there to interview him. More than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

He has charged that the stories are fabricated and politically motivated. Carroll's defamation accusation is part of a separate suit filed in D.C. That has been indefinitely delayed.

Today, in Manhattan, a jury was selected, and both sides presented opening arguments in this case.

Washington Post reporter Shayna Jacobs covers two of New York's federal court districts and was in the courtroom today. And she joins us now.

Shayna, take us into the courtroom. What did each side seem to indicate about their approach to this case?