Trump faces fallout for remarks about voting twice as Biden visits family of Jacob Blake

Lisa Desjardins:

Earlier, after landing in Milwaukee, Biden and his wife privately spent an hour with the family of Jacob Blake, whose shooting by police last month touched off the city's protests and racial reckoning.

Blake is now paralyzed in a hospital. Biden said he spoke with Blake himself by phone.

President Trump did not meet with Blake's family during his visit.

Meantime, the president faced sharp scrutiny for his words in North Carolina yesterday, advising that voters send in mail-in ballots and then also go vote in person as a kind of insurance.