What accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development means for safety

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

In fact, the CDC confirmed it has notified public health officials in all 50 states and five large cities to prepare for potential vaccine distribution. That would be for some higher-risk people as early as late October or early November.

But there are a number of concerns about developing and distributing a rushed vaccine, especially when the president himself has been promising one.

Dr. Michael Mina is assistant professor of epidemiology, immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard's School of Public Health. He's also a member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics.

He joins me now from Boston.

Dr. Mina, thanks for being with us.

We should point out to people, the normal vaccine process takes years. It's been dramatically accelerated during the pandemic. And the firms that are developing a vaccine are already in phase three of the trials, which is the final phase before they are supposed to seek FDA approval.

So, how would an emergency authorization change the timeline and the process?