Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

Laura Barron-Lopez:

So, Stephanie, right now, the special counsel's office has not confirmed this indictment. We should know that. Note that. And they told me not to expect anything from them tonight. But what news hour has confirmed from a source with direct knowledge is that the former president has been instructed to go to my to a Miami courthouse tomorrow, on Tuesday, excuse me, at 3 p.m.. And we don't have we have not confirmed all of the specific charges that are related to this. But multiple outlets are saying that the president is being charged with seven counts and that they are related to his retention of classified documents. We're talking about the willful retention of national defense documents. Now, that's related to the Espionage Act, Stephanie. And I spoke to a former Pentagon special counsel just now who said that the reason those charges are being brought in Florida is multiple outlets are reporting rather than in D.C. is because they're focusing on the retention, not the removal of these classified documents, but the retention also potentially in these charges based on reports, is obstruction of justice. That's knowingly holding on to a record that has been subpoenaed by the federal government and then refusing to turn it over. That's what that's about, because the president was subpoenaed, the former president was subpoenaed last year by the Justice Department to for them to regain the obtain these documents back, bring them back from Mar a Lago, and they're potentially charging him with obstruction of justice. All right.