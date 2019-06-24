Trump pushes for new transparency with health care prices — but will it lower them?

Nick Schifrin:

National polls show Americans believe health care prices and drug costs are among one of their top pocketbook concerns.

Today, President Trump took aim at hospitals and insurers, with executive orders requiring more transparency around what patients actually pay. But there are questions about the extent to which the orders will help patients, and whether they could have unintended consequences.

The president's announcement today comes as the public is increasingly angry about surprise medical bills. Right now, hospitals and insurers keep patients' costs for procedures as secret proprietary information. Today's executive order would require health care providers to disclose before treatment what patients will have to pay. The hope is that patients could shop around for better prices.

Surprise medical bills come when insured patients are treated at a hospital by a doctor not in the same insurance network. That is what happened to Andrew Haymann, who was treated by a plastic surgeon for a shard of glass in his ankle at an E.R.

He told Megan Thompson of "NewsHour Weekend" his share of the bill was $5,000.