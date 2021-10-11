Trump renews claims of ‘rigged’ election in Iowa as he endorses 2022 Republican candidates

Yamiche Alcindor:

And Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. Last month, he announced that he's seeking an eighth term in office.

Earlier this year, when the Senate put former President Trump on trial for inciting the January 6 Capitol attack, Grassley voted to acquit him. But in a February statement about the riot, Grassley sharply criticized the former president.

At the time, Grassley wrote of President Trump — quote — "The reality is, he lost. He encouraged his own loyal vice president, Mike Pence, to take extraordinary and unconstitutional actions during the Electoral College count. President Trump's language was extreme, aggressive, and irresponsible."

This weekend, though, at the Des Moines rally, Grassley enthusiastically accepted Trump's support for reelection.