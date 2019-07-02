Why Rep. Castro says Trump is making migrant detention centers worse

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas:

They have gotten worse under the Trump administration, because the administration really hasn't made an effort to move people out of the system quickly, for example.

Rather than moving them out of the system, they're holding them for longer periods of time. So, for example, some of the women that we visited with from Cuba yesterday, some of them have been in the facility for over 50 days.

They'd gone, some of them, 15 days without being able to take a bath or a shower. They're existing on — subsisting on ramen noodles and granola bars. Their sink in the cell wasn't working. So, except for bottled water that they could get from outside, they didn't have drinking water in the cell.

They also didn't have water to wash their hands after they went to the restroom. So, things have gotten worse because of how this administration has approached this issue.