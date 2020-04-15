Trump says he’s confident U.S. is past the peak of COVID-19

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president announced a very long list of people that are going to be part of this White House task force to looking at reopening the government.

And he said that those leaders are going to be helping him think about which parts of the economy can be reopened and how to do that.

Now, today, we heard that, on a call with business leaders, those business leaders were telling the president that much more testing needs to be done in order to open large parts of the government.

We're also hearing that there are executives who didn't know that their names would be on the list of people to be part of this task force until after the White House announced their names. So there are some people that are saying this is a chaotic task force and that this is being rolled out too swiftly.

But the president is still adamant that he understands the way that this should work and the way it's going to work. So tomorrow is going to be a big day.

Another thing that I want to say — it's a bit of a hard turn here, Judy, but the president was also railing against the idea that he's trying to push for some confirmations through the Senate, and that they're not being confirmed because Congress and the Senate in particular are out on recess.

So, the president is also saying that he might push to adjourn Congress in order to get those nominations done.

From what we can tell here at the "NewsHour," he can't actually do that. There was a Supreme Court ruling during the Obama administration that said that that wasn't possible.

The other thing is that he said that he had confirmed some 448 judicial nominees. That's not accurate. The president has confirmed about 193 judges. So, that's about 200 less than what he was talking about today.

So, apart from the fact that we're talking about this council, there was that — also that other piece of news.