Trump says he’s eager to sign economic relief bill into law

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is saying that this bill is going to help people who badly need the help.

And he also says that he's eager to sign it. So, he's urging again the House to pass it and for it to end up on his desk. He could sign it as early as this week.

I do want to walk through one big thing that this shows that Republicans and Democrats were compromising. And that's how passenger airlines were dealt with in this bill.

To put up for people, the thing that's going on here is that you're getting $25 billion for worker salaries and benefits. This money would not need to be repaid directly, but airlines may offer the government some stock to compensate taxpayers.

There's another $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees. Now, airlines had been lobbying aggressively for direct grants, and not just loans. But that was a compromise.

And there's also $3 billion for contract workers. Those are people who help with baggage, who help with ticketing. So it's not just only airline employees, but contractors that are getting the help.