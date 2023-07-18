Trump says he’s target in investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Geoff Bennett:

Good evening, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

Former President Donald Trump says he's been notified that he's a target in the special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, signaling that he's likely to be charged with federal crimes.

In a post on his Truth Social account today, the former president said he received the notice Sunday night from special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Mr. Trump's actions in the aftermath of the presidential election, including the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Carrie Johnson covers the Justice Department for NPR, and joins us now.

Carrie, thank you for being with us.

Donald Trump said on social media today that he was given what he called a very short four days to report to the grand jury for testimony. He said he expects to be charged, because such a move — quote — "almost always means an arrest and indictment."

Is he right? What more do we know about this letter? What are the implications?