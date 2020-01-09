Trump seeks to relax environmental regulation of some infrastructure projects

William Brangham:

Environmental reviews can seem arcane to many, but they can also be quite consequential.

Perhaps the most famous case in recent years was the fight over the Keystone XL pipeline. That battle has dragged out for years, and those environmental reviews were a crucial part of the debate.

Now the Trump administration is proposing to overhaul the 50-year-old law that requires those reviews. It's known as NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act.

Some of the biggest proposed changes would include exempting smaller projects from these reviews at all — projects that don't use significant federal money would also be exempt — limiting the length of many reviews to just two years, and allowing agencies to ignore the cumulative impact of proposed projects, which could include a project's potential contribution to climate change.

Amy Harder covers energy and climate for Axios, and she joins me now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."