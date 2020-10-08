DOD surprised by Trump’s intent to accelerate U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Nick Schifrin:

Look, Judy, on the one hand, like some previous presidential announcements, nothing may come of this. The military has not received any new formal orders.

But the Afghanistan experts I'm talking to say that this undermines the Afghan government and U.S. diplomats and reduces the pressure on the Taliban.

Remember that the U.S. deal with the Taliban it signed in February said that the U.S. would withdraw all troops by spring 2021 if and, only if, the Taliban broke with al-Qaida. And that condition has been repeated by diplomats again and again, even last week, that withdraw is conditions-based.

There were no conditions mentioned by President Trump and initially by Robert O'Brien either. Military and intelligence officials said they haven't even had the time to assess whether the Taliban has actually broken with al-Qaida.

And everybody I'm talking to today says that, without that condition, the Taliban probably won't offer any concessions and kind of lie in wait until the U.S. withdraws.

Now, the announcement could put pressure on the Afghan government to agree to some concessions the Taliban are asking for. However, Afghan officials told me today, Judy, that the U.S. is telling them that this is not a new policy, that, effectively, they could ignore the president's tweets.

What all these people I'm talking to say to me today is that this signals the White House priority is not the Taliban/al-Qaida condition. It's not what's happening in Afghanistan. It is the U.S. election. It is the desire to get out of Afghanistan as quickly as possible.

And, Judy, that could make any progress in what was already a difficult peace talks all the more difficult.