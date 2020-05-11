Trump touts testing efforts as virus spreads to White House

William Brangham:

I mean, according to all public health experts, we are nowhere near enough testing in this country.

I mean, the president touts that we are doing a record number of tests. And while that is true — we have never tested for coronavirus at this capacity — we are nowhere near what needs to be done in order to really get our hands around the epidemic that we are suffering under.

The estimates vary. I mean, we are at about 300,000 tests being done per day. That sounds like a lot. But Harvard's Global Health Institute last week put out a study that estimated that we needed to be at 900,000 tests per day, so that we are — a huge gap. We're only a third of the way there.

I mean, we heard from Caitlin Rivers, testified before Congress. She's an expert at Johns Hopkins University. She told Congress last week that, while the estimates vary, we could be needing 3.5 to tens of millions of tests per week. We are nowhere near that.

So, regardless of what the president says, and says how we are putting out a record number of tests, it's still not enough.

And, again, the thing that we keep hearing is, of course we need to get the economy open. People want to go back to work. But, as a business owner, as someone who runs a restaurant or a nursing home or a meatpacking plant or any of the places that we have seen suffer outbreaks, how can you legitimately bring people back to work if you can't tell who is sick and who is not?

That is a recipe for more outbreaks. And that's the problem we have. This gap in testing leaves us vulnerable to seeing an increased spike in cases.