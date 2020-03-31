Trump warns of more ‘very tough’ days ahead as death toll passes that of 9/11

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Judy, the number of people who have died from coronavirus hit a really grim total today. More people have died from the virus in America than on the morning of 9/11.

That sobering tone, that sadness was really apparent in today's White House briefing. There were models shown that showed, even with the best social distancing, something like 100,000 Americans could still die of this virus.

Now, health officials and President Trump said that they're doing all that they can to make that number even lower. But, again, that figure is if people do all that they can around the country to social distance and to try to combat this virus.

The other thing to note is that the White House is saying that the testing and ventilators, all this equipment that governors are saying they need, are being given to them as soon as possible.

But the message today coming from the White House was, every American need to do what they have to do in order for this not to be even more deadly. There was a figure shown that said 2.2 million people could die if nothing had been done in the United States.

So, really, today was a really sad day at the White House. And the president's tone was markedly changed because of that.