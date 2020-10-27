Trump’s domestic policy adviser on economic stimulus, replacing ACA

Judy Woodruff:

With a week to go before the election, COVID cases are rising, and economic stimulus talks in Washington appear to have stalled.

Let's bring in Brooke Rollins. She is the acting director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And she joins us now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Brooke Rollins, so we know that the president has been saying for months he wants a COVID relief package. He sent Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to negotiate. Then, at the beginning of October, the president said, no, the talks are off. Then he turned around and said, no, they're back on, with certain conditions.

Then we heard from the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, that there shouldn't be any agreement until after the election. So, is this still a priority for the president?