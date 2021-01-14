Trump’s last-minute policy moves could have deep, long-lasting impacts

William Brangham:

Thanks, Judy.

It is somewhat customary for a president at the end of their term to issue a slew of orders. And Mr. Trump is no different.

But from Iran to Yemen, from China to Cuba, and on the environment, this administration is issuing orders that could have deep, long-lasting impacts.

Our Nick Schifrin is here to help me unpack some of these.

Nick, before we get into the specifics, when you look at the overall sweep of what the Trump administration is doing, is this just normal diplomatic business that happens at the end of every administration, or is this different?