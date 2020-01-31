Trump’s new visa, green card restrictions are ‘about bigotry,’ says critic

Farhana Khera:

I say that's like putting lipstick on a pig, frankly, on that, because what this is really about is — unfortunately, it's about bigotry.

The president made very clear when he was running for president that he wanted a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the country. In more recent years, he's also spoken very disdainfully about African immigrants, even saying that he thought Nigerians, once they come to America, wouldn't want to return to their huts.

And I think what we see today, we can dispense with this notion once and for all, frankly, that this is a travel ban, because what today's ban very clearly is, is on immigrants, basically, parents who want to be reunited with their children, fiances wanting to be reunited with a spouse and who might be married to a green card holder, American citizen.

The ban today doesn't ban visitors. So, what the president is saying, oh, come, we want your money, we want your labor, come visit here. Be a student. We want those resources. But don't make America your home.