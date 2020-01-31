What Senate’s rejection of witnesses means for Trump impeachment trial

Yamiche Alcindor:

Things are very, very fluid at this hour.

The White House's — president — the president's team, as well as the White House legal team, is stressing that they want the president to be acquitted as soon as possible. But a little bit about the calendar.

The president could be acquitted as late as Wednesday or as early as tonight. There's — it's not really clear. What is clear is that the White House is pushing for an accelerated calendar. They want the president to be able to deliver the State of the Union on Tuesday by — and be able to say, I was acquitted, the Democrats lost.

However, it's not clear that they will do that. The other thing to note is that, even on a busy day like today, the White House is stressing that the president isn't focused only on impeachment.

Just today, the president had this travel ban where he added six countries and put new immigration restrictions on that, including the largest country in Africa, Nigeria.

So, what they're saying in that is that the president is focused on a signature issue, which is immigration. And they're saying, as much as the president would like to be acquitted, he's not waiting to be acquitted to do other things.