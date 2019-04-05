Trump’s threats to close border scare San Diego residents into staying home

Judy Woodruff:

About 120 miles west from the stretch of border President Trump visited today is the country's busiest land port of entry. Tens of thousands of people cross the border near San Diego every day for school, work or shopping.

As Jean Guerrero from PBS station KPBS reports, if the president follows through on threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border, it would have a big impact on local residents and the economy.