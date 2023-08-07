Tunisia, EU scrutinized for harsh treatment of migrants along route from Africa to Europe

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Sarah Cutler, Columbia Journalism Fellow
Sarah Cutler, Columbia Journalism Fellow
Crews have given up hope of finding nearly 30 migrants thrown into the sea after setting sail from Tunisia. It happened as human rights groups called on Tunisia’s president to save migrants trapped on the border with Libya. The crisis also accelerated criticism of the European Union, which signed a deal with Tunisia to crack down on illegal migration. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.
Malcolm Brabant has been a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour since 2015.
