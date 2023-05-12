Turkey prepares for consequential election as Erdogan struggles to maintain power

Amna Nawaz:

This Sunday, more than 60 million Turks will cast their ballot to decide the country's next president. Turkey is a NATO member, part of the G20, and for two decades has been led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The opposition calls him authoritarian. He calls them terrorists.

And, as Nick Schifrin reports, Erdogan faces his toughest battle yet in an election that could have major implications for Turkey and its allies.