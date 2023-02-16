Turkey’s president faces scrutiny after earthquake for construction standards

John Irvine:

Since the earthquake struck Southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday morning last week, most of the focus obviously has been on the consequences for human beings. Far less attention has been on the consequences for the earth itself.

But here in the farmland outside Antakya, there is a very good example of that. This is the world's newest valley. During that awful night, as they cowered in their homes, the locals knew that something cataclysmic had happened. But imagine their surprise when they first saw this chasm. We went to the bottom of it for the perspective from down there.

But, actually, the best way to illustrate what we're talking about here is from above. The local people said that, at the time, they thought it was an air raid, the sound of explosions created by cracking rock, the flashes by the sparks that flew as the earth's crust was torn apart.

"It used to be a flat field. I would ride my motorbike on it, said this boy."

It was all an olive grove which is now bisected by a gorge that in places is the width of a football field. The rift is so deep that a 13-story building could fit in it.

This boy said that, just after first light that morning, they came out here and found this. They were terrified and started crying.

"We thought we had witnessed something that's out of this world."

Eventually, the cities and towns will be clear of rubble. But this rupture, shaky ground permitting, will endure as a reminder of the power of the quake, the power of 7.8.