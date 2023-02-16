Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, President Biden says three objects shot down over North America were likely linked to private companies or scientific research. Turkey’s president is under scrutiny for failing to enforce construction standards that could have saved lives. Plus, people living near the Ohio train derailment say they aren't getting answers about their risk of toxic exposure.
