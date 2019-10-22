Turning to Putin, Erdogan ignores U.S. agreement for northeastern Syria

Jane Ferguson:

What was interesting, Judy, wasn't just what was said, but what wasn't said.

Now, Erdogan has had extremely strong language in recent days talking about cracking skulls of the terrorists. But what we heard of today was this push to get YPG, or the Kurdish fighters, out of the 20-mile buffer zone.

He was very specific about saying fighters. Now, he wasn't specifically saying Kurdish civilians. That's likely in response to a huge amount of concern and global concern and fear over ethnic cleansing of those areas, over a potential plan by Erdogan to sort of de-Kurdish the area, so to speak, because, in the background, you know, the context to all of this and this buffer zone and pushing these Kurdish fighters out is Erdogan's plan that he has talked about openly to resettle several million Syrian refugees, most of whom are Arabs in those areas, in what is the Kurdish heartland.

So that has caused massive concern about whether or not that would clarify — or qualify as ethnic cleansing. Now, by saying that they want the Kurdish fighters out, they haven't really clarified what would happen to their families, the people — the communities that they come from that live in those areas.

They have not talked about having any kind of peace deal or any kind of deal for the Kurdish fighters to put down their weapons. Instead, they have said they just want them to leave that entire area. Where that leaves the many, many other Kurdish families and civilians who are related to these fighters is not clear at this stage.

And there's still a concern that there could be a huge ethnic shift in that area as a result of the organization of this deal and how it pans out in the coming months.