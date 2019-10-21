‘Trump betrayed us’: Fleeing Kurds condemn U.S. decision to leave Syria

Jane Ferguson:

U.S. forces left the Northeast Syrian town of Tall Tamr under the cover of darkness. But protesters with signs blocked the convoys.

One read, "Thanks for U.S. people, but Trump betrayed us."

In the Kurdish held-town of Qamishli on the Turkish border, residents hurled potatoes. As they follow the president's orders and drive away, America's troops are leaving behind men they fought side by side with against ISIS.

This weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said most of the 1,000 troops leaving Northeast Syria are headed to Iraq to press the fight against remnants of ISIS. That came despite a tweet from President Trump saying he was — quote — "bringing soldiers home."

Today, he added some U.S. forces will stay in Syria to protect Kurdish-held oil fields from ISIS and to fight ISIS.

In Kabul, Afghanistan, Esper said the move would be deliberate.