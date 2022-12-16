Double your gift to
Twitter faces criticism after suspending accounts of journalists covering CEO Elon Musk

Twitter is facing intense criticism after a series of moves by billionaire owner Elon Musk. Twitter suspended the accounts of at least eight journalists that had recently posted about Musk or his policy changes on content moderation. Some posted links to an account that tracked Musk's private jet’s travels through public data. Tech journalist Kara Swisher joined Amna Nawaz to discuss.

