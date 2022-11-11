Twitter faces uncertain future after tumultuous start to Elon Musk’s ownership

John Yang:

Judy, chaotic may be a mild description of Elon Musk's first week as CEO of Twitter. In just the last week, the company laid off half its 7,500 employees, key privacy and compliance officers quit, and Musk reportedly told employees that bankruptcy isn't out of the question.

Just today, Twitter put its $8 subscription for a blue verified check mark on hold, as fake accounts using that badge mushroomed.

Mike Isaac is a tech reporter for The New York Times. He's been covering all of this.

Mike, thanks for joining us.

This — Elon Musk started buying Twitter stock in January. He announced his bid in April. This was not an impulse buy. Did he have a plan going in, and he just collided with reality, or is he making this up as he goes along?

(LAUGHTER)