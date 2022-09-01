U.N. report details possible crimes against humanity by China against Muslim Uyghurs

The U.N. released a report accusing the Chinese government of possibly committing crimes against humanity against minority Muslim Uyghurs. The report reiterated much of what the U.S. and independent researchers have said about Beijing’s campaign, but it was the first time the accusations were leveled by the U.N. Nick Schifrin discussed the report with Sophie Richardson of Human Rights Watch.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C.

