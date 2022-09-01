U.N. report details possible crimes against humanity by China against Muslim Uyghurs

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Leave your feedback
The U.N. released a report accusing the Chinese government of possibly committing crimes against humanity against minority Muslim Uyghurs. The report reiterated much of what the U.S. and independent researchers have said about Beijing’s campaign, but it was the first time the accusations were leveled by the U.N. Nick Schifrin discussed the report with Sophie Richardson of Human Rights Watch.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: