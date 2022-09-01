September 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, Democrats' chances of holding onto the House this November get a boost with a win in Alaska's special election, CDC advisors recommend another round of boosters specifically designed to fight the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the long-term impact of school shutdowns during the pandemic becomes apparent as students return to the classroom.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: