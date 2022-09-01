Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, Democrats' chances of holding onto the House this November get a boost with a win in Alaska's special election, CDC advisors recommend another round of boosters specifically designed to fight the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the long-term impact of school shutdowns during the pandemic becomes apparent as students return to the classroom.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: