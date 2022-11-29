U.S advances to round of 16 at World Cup with 1-0 victory over Iran

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, by any measure, this was a high-stakes match. In a must-win game, the U.S. held on to win 1-0 and stay alive in the World Cup. But that tension was matched only by tensions off the field, two geopolitical foes facing off, and the Iran's team under a white hot spotlight as anti-regime protests in the name of Mahsa Amini continue back home.

For more on the game, the Cup and the politics of it all. I'm joined by J.J. Devaney, the co-host of the soccer podcast "Caught Offside."

J.J., welcome, and thank you for being with us.

I want to ask you first about that game, that glorious, heart-stopping, hard-fought game. The U.S. did pull out a win in the end. What stood out to you from the match?

J.J. Devaney, Co-Host, "Caught Offside": I thought the dominance of the first half performance.

I thought that U.S. midfield once again, Musah, McKennie, Adams, we're going to be listing those names like the founding fathers by the end of the tournament. They were — they were fantastic. They are the heartbeat of the team. We got the goal. Christian Pulisic put himself on the line, and then a second half that was needlessly tough and turgid for the U.S., and Iran almost getting that vital equalizer near the end.