U.S. and European nations sending more arms to Ukraine, but not tanks

On German tanks, the National Security Council spokesman said today the U.S. was not — quote — "arm-twisting" Germany, but working inside the coalition to provide Ukraine what it needs.

For more on all this, we turn to the undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl, who joins us from the Pentagon.

Colin Kahl, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As we heard from the secretary of defense earlier and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the goal of the weapons packages that the U.S. and allies have announced in the last day are to conduct what the U.S. calls combined arms, in order for Ukraine to liberate occupied territory.

And yet a key component of combined arms is the tanks. So, are you tying one of Ukraine's arms behind its back by not providing those Western tanks?

Colin Kahl, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy: Thanks, Nick. Thanks for having me on.

Look, I think the main message coming out of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was this meeting of more than four dozen countries at Ramstein Air Base, was one of unity and solidarity in support of Ukraine.

As the lead-in noted, we announced a package in the last 24 hours of $2.5 billion of additional assistance. That brings the total to close to $27 billion since Russia's invasion last February. All told, allies and partners have provided enough armor for several mechanized brigades.

So, as Secretary of Defense Austin made clear, we do believe that we are providing Ukraine the capabilities, in combination with the training, to allow them to change the dynamic on the battlefield and really move away from the kind of trench-style warfare that we're seeing in places like Bakhmut and Soledar to being better able to combine fire and maneuver.