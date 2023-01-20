Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, the urgent effort by the U.S. and European allies to arm Ukraine ahead of an expected Russian offensive. Anti-abortion activists march in Washington celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade while setting sights on further restrictions. Plus, the Republican leading an influential congressional committee discusses his plans to investigate the Biden White House.
