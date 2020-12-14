U.S. begins vaccinations as COVID-19 deaths reach 300,000

Judy Woodruff:

We have important news on three fronts tonight, the pandemic, the Electoral College vote for president, and the surprise departure of the U.S. attorney general.

We start with the pandemic.

For the first time today, Americans are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and not a moment too soon. The nation passed 300,000 dead today, as vaccine doses rolled out and sleeves rolled up.

William Brangham reports.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)