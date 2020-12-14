With time running out, an economic relief deal eludes lawmakers

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.:

Well, it's not just mine.

This has been a group of people that have started together in a bipartisan way. It started after the election on November the 4th. We made phone calls back and forth. Those of us who have always worked together said, we have got to do something.

Talked to Susan, talked to Lisa, talked to all my friends, Mitt, all my Democratic friends. We had a dinner at Lisa's house, the eight of us there, the Gang of Eight. And it grew exponentially.

We now have a unanimous group of people that have agreed on $748 billion that takes care of all of the emergency needs that we have that will expire at the end of December, Judy, so people will not go without unemployment checks. It's $300 a week for 16 weeks. They will not go without food assistance. We put over $13 billion, and even helping, basically, food banks and everyone else who is feeding people that they never fed before because of hard times.

We're taking care of health care. We're taking care of basically the needs that people have as a lifeline. All of the emergencies are taken care of in this bill, unanimous Democrat and Republican. There's no reason why this wouldn't be passed immediately if they put it on the floor.