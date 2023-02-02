U.S. boosts military presence in Philippines to counteract China’s increasing aggression

Geoff Bennett:

The U.S. and the Philippines reached an agreement today allowing American military forces to operate in four yet-to-be-confirmed new locations across the nation.

Today's move is aimed at confronting China and its focus on Taiwan, which is only a few hundred miles from one of the new locations where U.S. forces will likely operate. Another new location faces the South China Sea.

Last month, the U.S. and Japan announced an agreement allowing American forces to operate on a Japanese island that is even closer to Taiwan.

For analysis, Zack Cooper joins us. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, which is a Washington think tank. He also served in various national security posts during the George W. Bush administration.

It is great to have you here.