U.S. Capitol Police officer gives firsthand account of Jan. 6 attack

James Blassingame:

Yes.

And they're tugging on the officers. And they're in danger. And there's nothing we can do. And then I hear somebody say — somebody yelled, "They're coming in a window."

So, go towards the North Side, the Senate side of the Capitol. And there was some door. Nobody could get inside a door. That Capitol was kind of an old place and some things are antiquated. So we rolled out towards the center of the Rotunda, looking north, and you just hear just noise and people running at me as far as I can see, from the crypt all the way to the North Side, Senate side of the Capitol, is running at us.

And I looked to my left and right, and there's like maybe eight, nine of us. And I'm thinking (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

Sorry.

And they kind of leak out. And there's like — we're holding a line, but there's no line we're holding, because there's an insurmountable amount of people, and there's like eight, nine officers. And…