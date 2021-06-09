Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden makes his first overseas trip to Europe to reengage with allies and meet with adversaries, a U.S. Capitol Police officer gives his first interview since the attack on Congress by Trump supporters, and the push for free community college nationwide gains support but questions remain about the effectiveness of the plan.
Biden to reengage with allies and meet adversaries in first overseas trip as president4 min
News Wrap: U.S. secures deal with Pfizer to send millions of vaccine doses overseas5 min
Wave of new voting laws raises questions about voter access and integrity10 min
Mastercard Foundation gives $1.3 billion to boost vaccinations in Africa8 min
Why this former U.S. education secretary believes community college should be free6 min
U.S. Capitol Police officer gives firsthand account of Jan. 6 attack8 min
States pull out all the stops in push to increase vaccinations4 min
