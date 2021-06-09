What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 9, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden makes his first overseas trip to Europe to reengage with allies and meet with adversaries, a U.S. Capitol Police officer gives his first interview since the attack on Congress by Trump supporters, and the push for free community college nationwide gains support but questions remain about the effectiveness of the plan.

