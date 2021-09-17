U.S. Capitol Police prepare for far-right rally in support of Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Lisa Desjardins:

It's completely different.

And I will say I don't always have to do alliteration, but it helped me focus that there is a difference in strength, in the numbers of people that they will have at the ready. There is a difference in strategy. They have been briefing police officers in a way that's different than last time. And there is a very clear difference in structure.

I want to show you what I mean. The Capitol Police have erected now the fencing around the Capitol. This is something that just was put up in the last 24, 30 hours. So they have proven that they can do this quickly. This is something, of course, that was up for months and months after January 6. They hope to take this down in next couple of days.

But this is the main barrier between the Capitol itself and this protest. And there's something else I want to make people understand, is how — where this is happening exactly.

Let's look at a map here of kind of overview of the Capitol. Now, that area in yellow, that is the protest area. It's just to the left, to the west of the Reflecting Pool. As we're looking at here at this here, to help orient people, the Washington Monument is to the left. The Mall goes all the way down to the left.

So you see it's very close to the Capitol. That security fence is a tight fence. It is not the wide perimeter. It is the perimeter that hugs the Capitol exactly.

So they feel, I think, that this — they don't have reason to do a wider perimeter. That's a sign of their security stance. And I also want to point out that at the top of that photo is the Supreme Court, which has a separate fence from the one in the Capitol, also protected tomorrow.