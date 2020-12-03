U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

Judy Woodruff:

The surge of COVID infections and illness is pushing much of the country to its worst point since the pandemic began.

More than 100,000 people are hospitalized. That's nearly double the highest point of the spring. The U.S. has had a total so far of 14 million cases out of 65 million around the world. That is more than any other nation Earth, and four million of them in the U.S. just over the past month.

Deaths are also climbing. More than 2,800 were reported yesterday alone, again, a single-day record. The death toll overall has now passed 275,000.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, warned in an appearance with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce yesterday that the winter could be even worse.