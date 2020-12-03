Bipartisan support for an economic relief bill is growing

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported earlier, with only a handful of weeks left in the year, support is growing in Congress for nearly trillion-dollar COVID economic relief bill. If passed, it would extend aid for small businesses, for unemployment benefits, and provide extra funding for state and local governments.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney is one of those backing these bipartisan negotiations, and he joins me now.

Senator, thank you so much for being here.

Before I get to that, I do want to ask you about these grim new numbers about COVID, off the charts in terms of number of cases, hospitalizations, number of deaths.

What should have been done at the very top of the federal government to keep things from getting this bad?