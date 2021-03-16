U.S. House prepares for immigration legislation amid migrant surge at the border

Henry Cuellar:

Well, a couple of things.

One, once the kids are here, we're going to take care of the kids, number one. Number two, Title 42, which is being used for public health, we're returning the adults back, and even some family units back. And then the other thing is, we have got to get the right message.

You know, when you say don't come now, come later, that message, in my opinion, is not a very good message. We have to be very clear as to what we mean on the border, because the president or the administration's message is not getting through.

I will tell you what is getting through, because I have asked people this question. One, the friends, the neighborhood, the friends and the cousins network, hey, guess what? We're coming across. We got over here. You come over. This is the time to do it, number one.

And then you have the drug cartels that are aggressively marketing, because any time they get somebody, they make money. So, those two messages are being heard right now. And this message, don't come now, come later, with all due respect, is not being heard down there in Central America or Mexico.