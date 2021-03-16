Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden aims to sell Americans on the new COVID relief law by hitting the road with a stop in Pennsylvania, the Homeland Security chief warns attempted migrant crossings will hit a 20-year high, several European nations halt the use of one COVID inoculation, and the Asian American community is on edge after a year marked by hate crimes and xenophobia.
With a stop in Pennsylvania, Biden begins his pitch to Americans on new COVID relief law4 min
News Wrap: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken accuses China of undermining stability in Asia5 min
U.S. House prepares for immigration legislation amid migrant surge at the border7 min
Why European nations are suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine6 min
How the economic relief law narrows the equity gap for farmers of color6 min
Asian American community battles surge in hate crimes stirred from COVID-198 min
Could the Vatican’s decree on same-sex unions turn people away from church?7 min
Myanmar military kills two more protesters after Sunday’s record violence8 min
