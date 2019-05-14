U.S.-Iran tensions continue to rise after apparent attacks, military deployments

Nick Schifrin:

So, the Saudis are accusing the Houthis, who, as you said, are believed to be backed by Iran and who are fighting Saudi Arabia inside of Yemen, of launching an armed drone against two Saudi pumping stations inside Saudi Arabia.

And the Houthis did claim credit for this. And one Saudi official says, look, this is a game-changer. We have seen attacks by Houthis before, but we have never seen an attack with this level of precision, never flown so far from their bases in Yemen with an armed drone. And they have never hit state-owned oil targets with such success.

That's according to a Saudi official. A former U.S. intelligence official with experience in Saudi Arabia says, well, let's take this with a grain of salt. The Houthis have used drones before. They have attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. And they have flown this far into Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia just doesn't make those attacks public usually.

But the fact is that this attack was close to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It was by a group that even the U.N. says receives weapons or missile parts from Iran itself. And Iran has vowed to attack Saudi Arabia.

So that's why we're getting a lot of concern from both Saudi and U.S. officials today.