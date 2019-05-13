News Wrap: After oil tankers damaged in Persian Gulf, Trump warns Iran

In our news wrap Monday, three oil tankers were reportedly sabotaged in the Persian Gulf, with suspicions that Iran may have been involved. In response, President Trump said of Iran, “We’ll see what happens.....it would be a very bad mistake if they do anything.” Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Iraq again warned Americans not to travel to that country amid unspecified threats from Iran.
Judy Woodruff:
Financial markets tanked today in reaction to the escalating U.S. trade war with China.
Beijing fired the latest barrage, new tariffs on U.S. goods, to retaliate for U.S. tariffs on imports from China. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 617 points to close just below 25325. The Nasdaq fell nearly 270 points, more than 3 percent. And the S&P 500 gave up 69. We will look at China's action and what could happen next after the news summary.
President Trump has issued a new warning to Iran, amid claims of oil tankers being sabotaged in the Persian Gulf. The president was asked today about three ships that were damaged in the Gulf and about suspicions that Iran was behind it. Mr. Trump offered no details about the incidents, but he put Tehran on notice.
Donald Trump:
We will see what happens with Iran. If they do anything, it would be a very bad mistake, if they do anything. I'm hearing little stories about Iran. If they do anything, they will suffer greatly.
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Iraq Warned Americans again not to travel to Iraq, after unspecified threats from Iran. American B-52 bombers and an aircraft carrier group have deployed to the Persian Gulf in recent days.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stopped in Brussels today to discuss Iran. He met with European officials to talk about U.S. sanctions. Pompeo said the U.S. doesn't want war; it wants Iran's leaders to change their behavior.
Prosecutors in Sweden have reopened a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. They will now seek extradition from Britain after he finishes serving 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail.
In Stockholm today, his former lawyer said that Assange is still focused on U.S. charges of hacking Pentagon computers.
Per Samuelson:
I do think he is very disappointed, because this will take energy from the real case, that he did, as a journalist, reveal what the United States really did in Iraq and Afghanistan, and due to that they want him extradited and put into prison.
Judy Woodruff:
U.S. officials also want to extradite Assange. British authorities will decide which case gets priority.
Back in this country, parts of the South began cleaning up after severe storms ripped the region over the weekend. Communities in Southern Mississippi were still underwater today, after downpours triggered flooding and shut down a highway. The governor declared an emergency on Sunday.
A police disciplinary hearing began in New York City today in the choke hold death of Eric Garner. The 2014 incident help fuel the Black Lives Matter movement. A white police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, is accused of using the banned choke hold. He could be fired if it is found that he violated department policy.
Actress Felicity Huffman has entered a guilty plea in the college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman appeared in federal court in Boston today and admitted paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four to 10 months in prison.
Washington state will be the first state to offer public option health care plans that are universally available in the private insurance market. The new law signed today covers standard services and caps rates paid to providers. Coverage will be available for all state residents by 2021, regardless of income.
And former President Jimmy Carter is hospitalized tonight, after he broke a hip and had surgery. The Carter Center says he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, as he was about to leave to go turkey hunting. It says he is now resting comfortably. Mr. Carter is 94 years old. He is the oldest living president.
