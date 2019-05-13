News Wrap: After oil tankers damaged in Persian Gulf, Trump warns Iran

Judy Woodruff:

U.S. officials also want to extradite Assange. British authorities will decide which case gets priority.

Back in this country, parts of the South began cleaning up after severe storms ripped the region over the weekend. Communities in Southern Mississippi were still underwater today, after downpours triggered flooding and shut down a highway. The governor declared an emergency on Sunday.

A police disciplinary hearing began in New York City today in the choke hold death of Eric Garner. The 2014 incident help fuel the Black Lives Matter movement. A white police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, is accused of using the banned choke hold. He could be fired if it is found that he violated department policy.

Actress Felicity Huffman has entered a guilty plea in the college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman appeared in federal court in Boston today and admitted paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four to 10 months in prison.

Washington state will be the first state to offer public option health care plans that are universally available in the private insurance market. The new law signed today covers standard services and caps rates paid to providers. Coverage will be available for all state residents by 2021, regardless of income.

And former President Jimmy Carter is hospitalized tonight, after he broke a hip and had surgery. The Carter Center says he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, as he was about to leave to go turkey hunting. It says he is now resting comfortably. Mr. Carter is 94 years old. He is the oldest living president.

