U.S. lawmakers grill oil executives about sharp rise in gas prices

Amna Nawaz:

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fuel prices have shot up and stayed high. Gas prices jumped from $3.53 a gallon before Putin's invasion to $4.31 a gallon three weeks later.

They have since slipped slightly to $4.17 a gallon this week. Meantime, the price of crude oil has fallen from a peak of $127 a barrel in early March to around $101 today.

Even before the invasion, oil company profits had reached record highs. Last year, ExxonMobil's net profits were more than $23 billion, while Chevron netted $15.6 billion, its most profitable year since 2014.