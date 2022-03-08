How Biden’s ban on Russian oil will impact the U.S. and Europe

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, Russian oil and petroleum accounts for only about 8 percent of all U.S. energy imports, but the ban adds another level of pressure and stress to a strained global market. The price of crude oil topped $130 a barrel earlier this week. In the U.S., the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.17.

We look at the ban's impact here in the U.S., Europe, and Russia with Daniel Yergin. He is the author of several major books on oil and energy, including "The Prize" and most recently "The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations." He's the vice chairman of S&P Global.

Mr. Yergin, thank you so much for joining us.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago, gas prices have gone up 75 cents per gallon. So I want to start with what most Americans are going to be wondering after this ban. How much more pain should consumers expect at that time the pump?

Daniel Yergin, Author, "The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations": I think you are going to see at least another few cents' increase, because although the Russian oil is a relatively small amount, it does go into — it helps make some of the refinery operations more efficient, and refiners will be scrambling to find replacements for those supplies.