U.S.-led raid kills ISIS leader. What’s next in the fight against the terrorist group?

Nick Schifrin:

After daybreak, local cameramen filmed the building's second floor, where U.S. officials say a senior ISIS lieutenant and his wife fought back using children as shields.

Landlord Abu Ahmad walked through the damaged home.

Abu Ahmad, Owner of House Targeted By U.S. Forces (through translator): This guy lived here for 11 months. I didn't see anything suspicious or notice anything. He would come and pay the rent and leave.